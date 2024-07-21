CV SHOTS One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.27 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3.27 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00064952 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

