D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $210.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.12.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $177.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

