Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.54% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,302,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Motco acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,444. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.