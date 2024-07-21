Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $210.92 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.02 or 0.00019412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $210.92 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00076276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009584 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,204,058 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

