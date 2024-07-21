dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.65 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $5,267.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00109363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,671,050 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99889751 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,146.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

