Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $610.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $524.89.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 313.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 215.7% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

