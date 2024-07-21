DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $106.10 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24, a PEG ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

