ELIS (XLS) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $26,392.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0341903 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,653.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

