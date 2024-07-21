Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.72. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,885,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

