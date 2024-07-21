Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.49% of Endeavour Silver worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 4,044,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,222. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

