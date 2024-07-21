EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

EQT stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

