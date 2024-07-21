Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $320.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.