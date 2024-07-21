Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Reduced by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $57,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX
Equinix Stock Performance
Equinix stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $786.82. 234,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $771.25 and a 200 day moving average of $797.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.