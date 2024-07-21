Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Reduced by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $57,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $786.82. 234,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $771.25 and a 200 day moving average of $797.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.