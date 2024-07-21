Evercore ISI Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

