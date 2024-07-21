Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,808 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $283,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE XOM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.