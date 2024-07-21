Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 567,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,207 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 617,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

FATE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

