FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $46.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

