FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $45.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

