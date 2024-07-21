FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $2,611,688.94 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $306.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

