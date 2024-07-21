Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.48 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $101.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

