First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get First Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Bank

First Bank Price Performance

FRBA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.