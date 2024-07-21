First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eaton by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

