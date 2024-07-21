First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,547,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,490,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth about $8,528,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 372,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,760. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

