First Foundation Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. 221,885 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

