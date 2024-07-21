First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 5,012,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.