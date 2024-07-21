First Foundation Advisors Sells 176 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.92. 889,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $480.86. The company has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

