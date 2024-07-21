First Foundation Advisors Sells 196 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $77,634,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 3,093,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

