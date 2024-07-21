First Foundation Advisors Sells 815 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

ESGD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

