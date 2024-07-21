Fluor Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

FLR stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

