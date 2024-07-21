FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

