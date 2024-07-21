FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of AGI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

