FY2025 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lowered by Analyst

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Get Our Latest Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $58.74 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.