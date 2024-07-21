GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.93

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.93 and traded as high as C$33.85. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$33.75, with a volume of 2,209 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.26. The firm has a market cap of C$497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. Research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

