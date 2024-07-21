General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $48,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Mills by 4,555.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

