Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452,974 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.85% of Genpact worth $50,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after acquiring an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. 942,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,107. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

