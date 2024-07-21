Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

