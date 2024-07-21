Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

