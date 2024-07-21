GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

