GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,693,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

