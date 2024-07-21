Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

GDEN stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

