Head-To-Head Comparison: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) vs. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 Galapagos $259.40 million 6.65 $229.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Galapagos 1 2 0 0 1.67

Galapagos has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% Galapagos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Galapagos beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

