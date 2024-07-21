Hedera Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.29 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $42.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,893 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,893.3154 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0747277 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $32,605,351.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

