Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.43% of Hess worth $4,903,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hess by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.61. 1,725,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30. Hess Co. has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

