Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.