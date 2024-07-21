HI Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $194,739.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.88 or 0.99994302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00073401 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048608 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $197,532.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.