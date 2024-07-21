Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $120,020.58 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

