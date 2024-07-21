Hop Protocol Price Up 59.4% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $114,885.59 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

