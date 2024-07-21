Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,249 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,500. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

