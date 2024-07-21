Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.27% of Hubbell worth $2,730,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.23. 533,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.27 and a 200-day moving average of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

