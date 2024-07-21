Insider Buying: Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Acquires $18,880.00 in Stock

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $18,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
HQH opened at $18.57 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
