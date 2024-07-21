Insider Buying: Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Acquires $18,880.00 in Stock

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $18,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH opened at $18.57 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

